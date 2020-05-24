Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Lockdown will be lifted gradually in state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state on Sunday and said that the rise in number of coronavirus cases in the state has forced his government to continue with the lockdown and decision to extend it further beyond May 31 will have to be evaluated carefully depending on the situation.

"It was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly. It will be equally wrong to lift it in one go. It will be a double whammy for our own people," he said while addressing the state via video message.

He said that as per the estimation of the central team, by May end, there could be 1.25 lakh to 1.5 lakh positive patients in Maharashtra. But, currently, there are 33,786 COVID-19 cases, around 13,400 have recovered. While announcing that permission for a testing lab has been given in Ratnagiri, the CM said the focus was healthcare and no citizen will be ignored. He urged people not to resort to playing politics at a crucial time like this.

Uddhav Thackeray said that two months ago, when he had appealed that blood banks were running out of blood the people responded to it. "Now, we want people to come forward once again and donate blood as the blood banks are running short of blood and stocks will last for another 10-15 days. So, I appeal donors to come forward, once again and help," said Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray's full speech on 24 May

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/YA14xh2GWf — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 24, 2020

The chief minister also stressed on preparations for the upcoming monsoon season amid COVID-19 challenge. He said that citizens should take precautions by boiling water before drinking and be wary of monsoon diseases. He urged people to visit doctors if they have any symptoms.

Lauding the efforts of the frontline workers, CM Uddhav Thackeray said people across lakhs of homes have been tested with door-to-door screening. He added that the state's goal is to reach people before the virus reaches them. The CM said that the regions whether its Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, Marathawada and other areas have united in the fight against COVID-19 and the results are showing now.

The chief minister also said that the state was actively involved in making transportation arrangements for migrant workers who wanted to go back to their native places. He said, ST buses deployed to drop the migrants to the border since May 5 had made over 32,000 trips transporting 3.80 lakh migrants workers to the borders.

Thackeray assured that the state was working on a plan regarding university exams and decision on final year exams would be taken soon. He urged students and parents to not get worried about it as the Maharashtra government was looking towards a solution to the issue.

Uddhav Thackeray said he has sought more time from the Civil Aviation Ministry to resume domestic air travel in the state. "Today morning, I spoke to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to give us some time to do preparations (to resume domestic air travel)," he said.

with Inputs from agencies

