Maharashtra CM's claims on Mumbai potholes bogus says Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said the metropolis needs 2500 tonnes of cold mix, a bitumen-based material used to repair potholes

Sanjay Nirupam

The Congress today alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances regarding repairing potholes in Mumbai are "bogus" and that the Sena-ruled BMC lacks adequate material to fill craters.

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said the metropolis needs 2500 tonnes of cold mix, a bitumen-based material used to repair potholes.

He claimed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has only 40 tonnes of cold mix available with it.

Mumbai needs 2500 tons of cold mix to fill up all Potholes but #BMC is ready with only 40 tons of cold mix. So pothole are here to stay. CM @Dev_Fadnavis promise on the floor of Assembly is bogus. Mumbaikars have no option but to face lots of bumpy drives in coming weeks. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) July 11, 2018

"So pothole are here to stay. CM @Dev_Fadnavis promise on the floor of Assembly is bogus. Mumbaikars have no option but to face lots of bumpy drives in coming weeks," the former MP said in a tweet.

Fadnavis had yesterday told the Lower House that the number of potholes in Mumbai during monsoon had come down drastically. He had also said that the civic body has started using an upgraded cold mix technology to fill potholes during the rainy season.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever