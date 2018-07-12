Search

Maharashtra CM's claims on Mumbai potholes bogus says Sanjay Nirupam

Jul 12, 2018, 11:33 IST | PTI

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said the metropolis needs 2500 tonnes of cold mix, a bitumen-based material used to repair potholes

Sanjay Nirupam

The Congress today alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances regarding repairing potholes in Mumbai are "bogus" and that the Sena-ruled BMC lacks adequate material to fill craters.

He claimed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has only 40 tonnes of cold mix available with it.

 

"So pothole are here to stay. CM @Dev_Fadnavis promise on the floor of Assembly is bogus. Mumbaikars have no option but to face lots of bumpy drives in coming weeks," the former MP said in a tweet.

Fadnavis had yesterday told the Lower House that the number of potholes in Mumbai during monsoon had come down drastically. He had also said that the civic body has started using an upgraded cold mix technology to fill potholes during the rainy season.

