Maharashtra Congress Committee President-led delegation meets Sonia Gandhi

The agenda was to discuss seat-sharing ahead of the State Assembly elections later this year

A delegation of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday met interim party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence to discuss seat-sharing ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

"There are no talks of any coordination with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as of yet but there are talks with other parties going on," MPCC President Balasaheb Thorat told ANI here. Sonia took feedback on the seat-sharing formula adopted by the party from the leaders in the meeting, Thorat told ANI.

Congress' alliance talks with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is said to be at the final stage. Meanwhile, the party is also trying to rope in other regional parties to give a tough fight to BJP which is currently in power in Maharashtra.

Sonia had held a meeting on the state elections due in Jharkhand earlier on Wednesday and is expected to hold a meeting on the upcoming Haryana elections in the days ahead.

BJP, on the other hand, has already declared that it will partner-up with its long term ally Shiv Sena to fight the Assembly elections in Maharashtra due towards the end of the year.

With inputs from ANI

