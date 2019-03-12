Maharashtra Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil joins BJP

national

Sujay joined the BJP in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve at an event held in south Mumbai.

Pic/ANI

Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, on Tuesday, joined BJP. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is also the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.

The development follows the Sharad Pawar-led NCP spurning a request by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to leave aside the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for his son. Sujay last week held meetings with BJP leader Girish Mahajan. Dilip Gandhi is BJP's sitting MP from Ahmednagar LS seat.

