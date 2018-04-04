Maharashtra Congress to hold protests against soaring fuel prices

Chavan alleged the government increased taxes on petrol and diesel in a bid to recover from the common man the loans not paid by businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya



Claiming that fuel prices in India are the highest in the entire South Asia at present, state Congress president Ashok Chavan yesterday said the party would soon hold protests demanding inclusion of petrol and diesel within the ambit of GST.

Chavan alleged the government increased taxes on petrol and diesel in a bid to recover from the common man the loans not paid by businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.

"Petrol and diesel prices are the highest in India in the entire South Asia," the former CM said. Prices of petrol and diesel have surged to a four-year high of Rs 73.83 a litre and Rs 64.69 a litre, respectively, in Delhi. Fuel rates that are revised every morning witnessed a surge of 11-12 paise since Sunday.

In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 81.69 a litre, while diesel is R69 per litre. The rising fuel prices have triggered demands for slashing of excise duty on petroleum products.

