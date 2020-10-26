Maharashtra: 27-year-old man held for killing wife in Palghar

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife after a quarrel in Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Vikramgad in the district on Saturday, they added.

The 30-year-old victim had separated from her first husband and later married the accused, Ankush L Kakva, an official at Vikramgad police station said.

The accused suspected his wife of having an affair and the couple fought frequently over the issue, he said.

They again had a quarrel on Saturday following which the accused allegedly kicked his wife. The woman was later rushed to a hospital in Jawhar area where she died, the official added.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and a case against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) was registered.

