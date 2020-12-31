Maharashtra Crime: 3-year-old girl raped, murdered in Raigad by repeat sex offender

A 3-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Pen town of Raigad district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday night by an accused who was out on parole. According to police, the accused has been jailed twice before for assaulting minors. Pen cops have arrested the accused, identified as Adesh Patil.

On Tuesday night, locals in Vadgaon found the missing 3-year-old girl behind Sabar Society, near Motiram Talao. The residents informed the police, who took the girl to the sub-district hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The doctors also revealed that the girl was sexually assaulted before the murder.

Pen cops registered an offence under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and started the investigation. Within hours, the cops managed to nab Patil and during interrogation, he confessed of raping and murdering the minor girl.

“The accused was out on parole for the past few days. As per initial information, he was jailed for sexually assaulting a minor,” said an officer from Pen police station.

“The accused is a resident of Gagode in Raigad district. He might have murdered the victim to destroy evidence,” the police officer added.

Raigad SP told ANI that the accused has been arrested and a detailed investigation is underway by a special team.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, residents protested against Pen police and demanded the strictest action against the accused.

(With inputs from ANI)

