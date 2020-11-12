Maharashtra Crime: 30-year-old tells mother he will come home late, found dead next day

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 30-year-old man from Maharashtra's Sangli was found brutally murdered on Wednesday morning. Police officials said the deceased, identified as Pradeep Hankare, is a resident of Miraj. The alleged incident took place at a Kaali Khaan (Black mine) area and his body was found by cops early in the morning.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a night before his sudden death, the victim had called his mother to inform that he will come home late. Vishrambag police said that Pradeep was in the plumbing business.

On Tuesday morning, Pradeep left his house on the bike for work. He was out all day. Around 9 pm, he called and informed his mother that he would be late, a police officer said.

Later, some of his friends called home and said that he has collapsed in the Vishrambag area after drinking alcohol. They asked his family to take him home.

However, on Wednesday morning, cops called Pradeep's home and informed that his body was found. Cops said Pradeep was hit on the head with a stone and was attacked with a sharp weapon. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajit Tike and Inspector Anil Tanpure inspected the spot, post which the body was sent for post-mortem.

Police believe that Pradeep may have been killed by his friends. A search is on for friends who called his family on Tuesday night. DSP Tike said a police team was dispatched to arrest the attackers.

