Maharashtra crime: 8-year-old boy kidnapped from Chandrapur, found abandoned in Nagpur

An eight-year-old boy was kidnapped from Ghugus town in Chandrapur district by an unidentified person who abandoned him hours later in Nagpur, fearing arrest, police said on Wednesday.

The boy was playing near a temple in the town when he was abducted by the motorbike-borne unidentified person on Tuesday evening, said sub-divisional police officer S R Nandedkar.

When the boy failed to return home, his worried family members launched a search and later filed a missing complaint with the Ghugus police, he said.

Local Crime Branch and senior police officials launched a probe and found CCTV footage in which the boy and his kidnapper were captured, Nandedkar said.

Meanwhile, the news of kidnapping went viral on social media along with the boy's photo.

The boy was found sitting alone on the roadside on the Airport Road in Nagpur by a CISF jawan, who handed him over to the Sonegaon police station, Nandedkar said.

The boy was handed over to his parents in Ghugus on Wednesday morning, he said.

"After getting information, we rushed to Ghugus town to investigate. Fortunately, the boy was found safely in Nagpur.

"We think, the kidnapper noticed the movements of cops at Ghugus and left the boy at Nagpur," the SDPO said.

"We are investigating the case further," said Nandedkar.

