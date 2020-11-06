Maharashtra crime: Aurangabad woman marries 3 men in 3 months, flees with their jewellery

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A 27-year-old con-bride was arrested on Saturday from Aurangabad in Maharashtra for marrying several men and fleeing with jewellery.

As per a report in Times of India, the accused married three men in the last 3 months and robbed the valuables. The report added that Vijaya Amrute, a resident of Mukundwadi area, joined a racket of after she and her husband were rendered unemployed during the lockdown. She would marry men to steal valuables.

This racket was exposed when Yogesh Shirsath of Nashik district started searching for his bride only to find out that she is married to someone else now.

The probe revealed that she lived with Yogesh for a fortnight after marriage before fleeing. She then married Sandeep Darade of Karjat in Raigad. Her third marriage was with a man from western Maharashtra, TOI reported.

The police stated that the woman is part of a racket that finds brides for men. Once the marriage is finalised, they take their fees and wedding expenses. After the wedding, the new bride flees with the valuables.

