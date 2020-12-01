Maharashtra crime: NCP activist's throat slit by 2 bike-borne assailants

A 39-year-old woman NCP activist and head of a women's organisation has been killed allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons after an altercation in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 8.20 pm on Monday when the victim, identified as Rekha Bhausaheb Jare, was going from Pune to Ahmednagar in a car along with her mother, son, and a friend, a police official said.

Her car overtook the motorcycle at Jategaon ghat in Parner, located about 230 km from Mumbai, following which the accused moved ahead and stopped her vehicle by parking their two-wheeler in the middle of the road, he said.

They then had an argument with Jare, who was president of the Yashaswini Mahila Brigade, a local organisation working for women's welfare.

Her other family members in the car tried to intervene, but the argument continued.

During the altercation, one of the motorcycle riders allegedly pulled out a knife and slit Jare's throat following which she collapsed, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead before admission, he said.

A case of murder has been registered at Ahmednagar's Supa police station against unidentified assailants, he said, adding that police are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the attack.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever