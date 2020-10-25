Maharashtra Crime: Teen raped in fields at Palghar

A 16-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped when she took her cattle for grazing in a field in Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Manor in the district on October 21, he said.

While the girl was out in the field with her cattle, a man dragged her to the bushes and allegedly raped her, the official said.

Based on a police complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered against an unidentified accused on Friday under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, he added.

