Maharashtra cyber registers cases against OTT platforms, websites for transmitting obscene content

The Maharashtra cyber on Monday registered cases against several online entities and their crew for transmitting obscene and sexually explicit content.

The cases were registered against various over-the-top (OTT) platforms and production houses, directors/producers/actors and crew members.

After an initial inquiry, police registered an FIR against OTT platforms – Hotshot, Flizmovies/Feneo/Kukoo/Neoflix, Ullu/Hotmasti, Chikooflix, Alt Balaji, Kukoo, Primeflix and websites - www.xvideos.com and www.pornhub.com for hosting and transmitting pornographic content.

The Maharashtra cyber issued a press release saying that a citizen came across news on a TV channel where Palghar police had arrested a man, who shot pornographic videos of many girls and sold them in India and abroad.

“The alert citizen filed an official complaint after he came across the objectionable content, which is sexually explicit in nature, across various OTT apps and websites on the internet. Since this issue can potentially have an adverse impact on the young impressionable minds of our society, taking cognizance of this incident was necessary,” the press release stated.

“The videos uploaded on the OTT platforms and websites are extremely obscene, lascivious and have not been certified by any certifying agency. It is likely that the women depicted in the videos in an obscene manner have been exploited, lured or compelled to perform the obscene acts. It can have disastrous consequences on young minds and can lead to erosion of dignity of women,” the press release further read.

The cases have been registered under Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 67, 67(A) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, and Sections 3, 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

