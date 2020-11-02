Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 26, has recovered from the virus and has been discharged from the hospital on Monday.

He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

However, he will remain in home isolation for next few days and will attend meetings via video-conferencing, said his office.

"I sincerely thank all the well-wishers and party workers who prayed for my good health. With the efforts of the doctors, nurses, and support staff, I have recovered from covid-19. I am in good health and will be isolated at home for the next few days as per the doctor's advice," he tweeted on Monday.

à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤µà¤§à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤µ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤°à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¸à¤à¤ à¤¡à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤°,à¤¨à¤°à¥à¤¸,à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¾à¤«à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤®à¥à¤³à¥ à¤®à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¨ à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤²à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤ à¤à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥.à¤¡à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤²à¥à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤°,à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤à¤°à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤²à¤à¥à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤® à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¿à¤à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤à¤­à¤¾à¤°! — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 2, 2020

Recently, the 61-year-old leader had visited rain-affected areas in Pune and Solapur district. After the visit, he started feeling feverish and took the coronavirus test that came out positive.

With a dip in the daily figures, Maharashtra reported 5,369 more cases taking its total tally to 16.83 lakh cases as the recovery rate dipped marginally on Sunday. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported over 900 fresh cases along with 25 COVID-19 related fatalities. State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 908 cases followed by Pune with 624 and Nashik with 444.