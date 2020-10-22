Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar negative for COVID-19, kept in home quarantine

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tested negative for COVID-19 but is in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, a source close to the senior NCP leader said here on Thursday.

Pawar, 61, was feeling feverish after his recent visit of rain-affected areas in Pune and Solapur districts and took the coronavirus test, whose report was negative.

As a precautionary measure, Pawar is in home quarantine in Mumbai and will be attending official meetings, including those of the state cabinet, via video-conferencing for the next few days, the source said.

Over a dozen Maharashtra ministers have tested positive in the last few months.

