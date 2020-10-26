Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

He has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, said the office of the deputy chief minister.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and my health is in good condition. As a precautionary measures, I am admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. I request all citizens of the state, leaders, office bearers, activists of all political parties in the state including not to worry. I am in good health and I will be with you soon,” Ajit Pawar informed.

Ajit Pawar had remained absent at a major public function last week when senior state politician Eknath Khadse quit the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the NCP.

The 61-year-old leader had recently visited rain-affected areas in Pune and Solapur district. According to reports, he was feeling feverish after the visit and took the coronavirus test.

On Saturday, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had tested positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to state-run St George's Hospital for treatment. Fadnavis made the announcement on Saturday on social media, asking those who have come in contact with him, to monitor their symptoms and get tested as well.

