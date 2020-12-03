Maharashtra: Dhamapur Lake in Sindhudurg to receive World Heritage Irrigation Structure award

One of the biggest lakes of Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, Dhamapur Lake, has been shortlisted along with three other historical structures for the World Heritage Irrigation Structure (WHIS) award for 2020.

Syamantak is a centre for experimental learning and sustainable living located in a small village near Malwan. It had submitted the details of the lake to the Central Water Commission for its entry.

Times of India quoted Sachin Desai from Syamantak saying, “Dhamapur Lake is the first in Maharashtra to win the WHIS award.”

A jury from the International Commission of Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) will award 14 structures globally.

ICID says the award is aimed at recognizing and “tracing the history of and understanding the evolution of irrigation in civilizations across the world." It also aims at understanding the “philosophy and wisdom on sustainable irrigation from these structures” and to preserve them for posterity.

The history of Dhamapur lake dates back to 1530.

The other structures are, Tianbao Weir in China at number one followed by Longshou Canal and ancient Luohe river irrigation district, China, Zarch and Moon Qanat both in Iran and Tenguiwa, Bizenkyo and Jyosai Gokuchi irrigation systems in Japan with Goseong Dumbeong in Republic of Korea.

Desai from Syamantak’s “University of life" said, “Dhamapur Lake stands as an example of community participation in the past and in the present. It displays the wisdom of our ancestors. The recognition saves the area from unplanned development and also creates history. This shows that learned citizens should come forward for documentation of heritage and natural assets of our country.”

