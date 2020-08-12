Maharashtra did not hide COVID-19 deaths, CM Uddhav Thackeray tells PM Narendra Modi

Thackeray told the PM that people need to be treated for ailments other than COVID-19 and asked for more non-COVID facilities. File pic

Stressing that Maharashtra was transparent in giving information about COVID-19 deaths, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday that the state would ensure prevention of the second wave of infection, if any.

Thackeray said the government hasn't hid any COVID-19 death or suppressed the relevant data. He said the state will have hospitals in all districts to meet the pandemic challenge. The CM was speaking at the PM's videoconference with the CMs of the 10 COVID-affected states where 80 per cent of India's patients are found.

Thackeray said the state received accolades for controlling hotspots like Worli and Dharavi, but the battle with the pandemic was still on. He said the people need to be treated for ailments other than COVID-19 and hence asked for more non-COVID facilities.

"Some people are scared. Some people think nothing will happen to them if they venture out. There are also people forced to go out to make a living, and we are fighting the pandemic amid such multiple situations," said Thackeray, whose office shared the details with mediapersons.

Demands uniform policy for exams

Thackeray flagged the issue of final year exams yet again and appealed to the PM to have a uniform policy for the nation. "Final year exams of non-professional courses should not be conducted because we cannot afford to risk the lives of students who are our country's future," he said, adding that he expected a decision on the exams of medical students. "If the students wish, we can have oral exams. We will get new doctors to help us voluntarily in the fight against COVID-19," he said.

