Maharashtra: Dutch woman arrested for ramming her jeep into car

A 24-year-old Dutch woman tourist, overstaying in India in violation of the visa norms, has been arrested for allegedly ramming her jeep into a car in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening near Vijaynagar on Patan-Karad road, and the vehicle which the woman was driving was a stolen one, they said.

She rammed her jeep into the car from its rear side, a senior official from Satara police station said. The woman, hailing from the Netherlands, was in India on a tourist visa. However, her visa has expired and she has been overstaying in the country, the official said.

The Karad city police have registered a case under various Indian Penal Code sections, including theft, and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said. "We are inquiring into her overstaying," the official said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever