Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Palghar
The epicentre of the earthquake was 104 km north (N) of Mumbai, the agency said
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was reported in Palghar in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 22-09-2020, 02:50:43 IST, Lat: 20.01 & Long: 72.79, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Palghar, Maharashtra— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 21, 2020
The epicentre of the earthquake was 104 km north (N) of Mumbai, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:50 am at a depth of 5 km from the surface.
