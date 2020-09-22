Search

Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Palghar

Published: 22 September, 2020 10:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Palghar

The epicentre of the earthquake was 104 km north (N) of Mumbai, the agency said

Photo used for representational purpose
Photo used for representational purpose

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was reported in Palghar in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 104 km north (N) of Mumbai, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:50 am at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

