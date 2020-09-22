Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Palghar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was reported in Palghar in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 22-09-2020, 02:50:43 IST, Lat: 20.01 & Long: 72.79, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Palghar, Maharashtra

for more information https://t.co/z7nP3KPVFf@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/zs2X20WB0v — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 21, 2020

The epicentre of the earthquake was 104 km north (N) of Mumbai, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:50 am at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

