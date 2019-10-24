Maharashtra Election Results 2019: BJP's Rahul Narwekar leading in Colaba

Preparations underway outside the BJP office as counting trends indicate the party's win in Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai Pic/PTI

With the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in the voting count in the state, the party’s candidate from Colaba Adv. Rahul Narwekar is seen to be leading, as per the latest numbers received from the Election Commission’s data. Narwekar leads with 44,308 votes against the INC’s Ashok Jagtap alias Bhai Jagtap who is trailing with 31,520 votes.

Also in the race is Jitendra Kamble of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi with 2074 votes, Arjun Rukhe of Bahujan Samaj Party with 470 votes and independent candidates Bharat Purohit and Santosh Chavan at 197 and 182 votes respectively. Voters of this constituency also opt for NOTA 2338 times so far.

Narwekar had earlier predicted that the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in the state while win more than 220 seats out of 288 in this assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "BJP-Shiv Sena together will win more than 220 seats. There is a BJP wave all across India. We will win."

The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance are continuing to surge in Maharashtra with leads on 102 and 61 assembly constituencies, respectively, as counting of votes is underway, as per the official trends of the Election Commission (EC).

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ahead in 54 seats and its ally Congress on 41, at the time of filing this report. There are 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. Counting of votes began at 8 am today.

The state went to polls in a single phase on October 21, in which the BJP had contested on 150 seats while Shiv Sena had fielded its candidates in 124 constituencies in the state. The remaining seats were left for smaller allies. On the other hand, Congress contested the polls in alliance with the NCP.

With inputs from ANI

