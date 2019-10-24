Maharashtra Election Results 2019: Chandrakant Patil wins from Kothrud

Kothrud: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has won from his constituency in Kothrud with 86,270 votes. He had a stiff competition from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Adv Kishor Shinde who stands defeated with 65,671 votes.

Others in the race included Adv Deepak Shamdire of Vachit Bahujan Aaghadi with 2097 votes, Dr Abhijit More of Aam Aadmi Party with 1230 and Pravin Thorat of Bahujan Samaj Party with 698 votes. People in this constituency also opted for NOTA 3397 times.

Patil, who holding the portfolio of revenue minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government was appointed the state BJP chief in July this year. Earlier MNS chief Raj Thackeray was seen taking a dig on Patil in a rally when the state BJP chief decided to contest the assembly elections from Kothrud instead of this home district of Kolhapur."The atmosphere was not such in Maharashtra some 10-15 years ago when a candidate of a particular community had to be fielded from that constituency, with major representation from people of that community. Do we want to make Maharashtra like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh?" the MNS chief was quoted in an ANI report.

As of the time of filing this report, BJP has secured its win with 100 seats, Shiv Sena at 58 seats, NCP with 55 seats and the INC trailing at 43 seats in the state.With BJP partnering with Shiv Sena to form a coalition government in the state for the second consecutive time, Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut had earlier said that the party had agreed on 50:50 partnership with the ruling party, ruling out possibilities of forming alliance with the opposition.

