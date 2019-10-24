Maharashtra Election Results 2019: Two state ministers lose in Pune

BJP candidate from Kasba seat Mukta Tilak flashes the victory sign after she won the Assembly election, in Pune. Pic/PTI

As the assembly election results were declared, the district saw two ministers in the state legislative assembly losing in their constituencies on Thursday. In the 21 constituencies in the district, nine candidates from BJP, two from Congress and from 10 from NCP were among the winners. The city saw a voter’s turnout of 57 per cent on Monday for the election in the 21 constituencies including eight city constituencies.

While the BJP lost Purandar and Bhor to Congress, the former’s two time MLA and Minister of State for Water Resources and Water Conservation Vijay Shivtare lost to Congress’s Sanjay Jagtap while in Maval constituency, Minister of State for Labour and Environment Sanjay alias Bala Bhegade lost against BJP’s rebel Sunil Shelke who contest on NCP’s ticket.

The campaigning sessions saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi batting for the candidates including BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, who contested from Kothrud. He won by 26,000 against MNS’s Kishor Shinde.

Apart from Patil’s win in Kothrud, the city mayor Mukta Tilak won with 22,000 votes in Kasba, Bhimrao Tapkir win by 2315 votes in Khadakwasla scoring a hattrick. Sitting MLA Dilip Kamble’s brother and chairman of standing committee of PMC Sunil Kamble won by 5000 votes in Pune Cantonment. Former MP Anil Shirole’s son Siddharth won by 3,520 in Shivajinagar and BJP city president Madhuri Misal win by 38,609 votes and nailed her hattrick in Chinchwad, Bhosari and Parvati.

Member of Parliament Anil Shirole’s son Siddharth Shirole (42) won against Datta Bhairat from Congress while in Hadapsar BJP sitting MLA Yogesh Tilekar, whose fans had declared him winner and was touted to be a minister was defeated by former MP Vitthol Tupe’s son and NCP city president Chetan Tupe (44). Also, Wadgoansheri sitting MLA Jadgish Mulik of BJP was defeated by NCP’s Sunil Tigare.

In Baramati, despite the allegations of his involvement in a bank scam that saw his opponents including BJP’s Gopichand Padalkar’s deposits getting frozen, former deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won with highest lead in the constituency, garnering 1.9 lakh votes. He is representing the Baramati legislative assembly since 1991 and this is the baston area of the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s family.

Here’s a list of winners at the 21 constituencies in Pune

Kothrud Constituency (BJP) Chandrakant Patil

Kasba Constituency (BJP) Mukta Tilak

Parvati Constituency (BJP) Madhuri Misal

Cantonment Constituency (BJP) Sunil Kamble

Shivajinagar Constituency (BJP) Siddharth Shirole

Hadapsar Constituency (NCP) Chetan Tupe

Wadgoansheri Constituency (NCP) Sunil Tingre

Junnar Constituency (NCP) Atul Benke

Ambegoan Constituency (NCP) Dilip Walse Patil

Khed Constituency (NCP) Dilip Mohite

Shirur Constituency (NCP) Ashok Pawar

Daund Constituency (BJP) Rahul Kul

Indapur Constituency (NCP) Datta Bharne

Baramati Constituency (NCP) Ajit Pawar

Purandar Constituency (Congress) Sanjay Jagtap

Bhor Constituency (Congress) Sangram Thopate

Maval Constituency (NCP)Sunil Shelke

Chinchwad Constituency (BJP) Laxman Jagtap

Pimpri Constituency (NCP) Anna Bansode

Bhosari Constituency (BJP) Mahesh Landge

Khadakwasala Constituency (BJP) Bhimrao Tapkir

