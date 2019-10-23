Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes from 8 am on October 24
Follow Mid-day's live blog for all the latest updates on Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Tune in from 7:30 am for the realtime updates on the Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019
The Election Commission will start the counting of votes from 8 am onwards on October 24 for the Assembly Elections held in Maharashtra and Haryana. The single-phase voting for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held on October 21, 2019. Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 60 percent, which was less compared to the 63 percent turnout during the 2014 Assembly Elections.
While the state fared poorly, Mumbai put up a dismal performance with a voter turnout of 50 percent. The city had a voter turnout of 52.5 percent in the 2014 elections.
Although the fate and the future of the voters have been sealed in the EVM machines, the leads would predict the result of the assembly elections by noon. The Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2019 will reveal the fate of the political parties which contested the recently concluded assembly elections.
The major parties that are contesting the Maharashtra Assembly Elections are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Sena won 63 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 122 seats.
BJP leader and sitting MLA from Nagpur Devendra Fadnavis was elected as the party leader and later went on to become the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He also became the second-youngest chief minister of the state at the age of 44 when he took the oath as the CM of Maharashtra on October 31, 2014.
You can tune in to follow the live updates for the Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 here.
Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Date, Time of Counting Of Votes; All you need to know
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Kareena Kapoor cast her vote in Bandra. She also got her son, Taimur Ali Khan with her. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan in Bandra to cast their vote. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was accompanied by wife Sharmila Thackeray, daughter Urvashi Thackeray, son Amit Thackeray and wife Mitali Thackeray
-
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and sons Aditya and Tejas, after casting their vote in Bandra(East). Aditya Thackeray is a candidate from Worli constituency. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Congress leader Priya Dutt and Owen Roncon voted at a polling booth in Bandra. Maharashtra has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Nearly 6.5 lakh polling personnel have been deployed at 96,661 polling booths across the state
-
In Mumbai, where it has been drizzling since last two days, Maharashtra state school education minister Ashish Shelar exercised his franchise at a school in suburban Bandra. Shelar is the BJP's candidate from Bandra-West seat
-
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was accompanied by his family at a polling booth
-
Former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, who is contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket from Nalasopara was accompanied by his family at the polling booth
-
Shiv Sena MLA and Minister Ravindra Waikar after voting at Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency.
-
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza was spotted at a polling booth at Bandra
-
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan caught on camera after casting his vote at St Anne's High School in Bandra
-
Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali and his son Arjun cast their vote in Bandra. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
Kiran Rao was one of the early voters, she cast her vote in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Bollywood actress Lara with husband and tennis ace Mahesh Bhupati cast their votes at St. Anne's school in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Former actress Anita Raj cast her vote at St Anne's School in Bandra
-
Actor Atul Agnihotri at a polling booth in Mumbai with his mother. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Bollywood producer and director Kunal Kohli is all smiles after casting his vote in Mumbai. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Naik voted in Mumbai
-
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik voted at Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai.
-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with his son in law Sadanand Sule and her daughter Revati captured after casting their vote at BMC school at Tardeo
-
Anil Kapoor casts his vote at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
-
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit was spotted at a polling booth
-
Oscar-winning Indian film director, lyricist and poet, Gulzar came to vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra along with his daughter, Meghna Gulzar. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Indian writer, director and producer Meghna Gulzar exercises her right to vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Prem Chopra cast his vote along with his wife at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/Prem Chopra
-
Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar spotted in Bandra to cast her vote. Pic/Yogen Shah
-
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan casts his vote at St. Joseph School in Mumbai. Pic/Satej Shinde
-
Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia Deshmukh along with the entire Deshmukh family exercised their right to vote.
-
Yesteryear actress and BJP MP Hema Malini casts her vote in Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
-
Hrithik Roshan casts his vote at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
-
Yesteryear actor Dharmendra casts his vote at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
-
Deepika Padukone arrives at St.Anne's High School in Bandra to cast her vote. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Salim Khan after casting his vote in Mount Mary Convent School in Bandra. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor posed for the media after he exercised his vote at St. Anne's school in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor poses for the media after voting. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Anushka Sharma exercised her right to vote with her family at Aram Nagar ground in Versova. Pic/Nimesh Dave
-
Maanyata Dutt casts her vote in Bandra, Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah
-
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also exercised his franchise. Pic/Yogen Shah
-
Bobby Deol and his wife cast their vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
As voting began for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra on Monday amidst heightened security, many politicians, candidates, Bollywood celebrities visited their centres to cast their votes. All pictures/Sneha Kharabe, Nimesh Dave, Atul Kamble, Bipin Kokate, Satej Shinde (mid-day photographers) and Yogen Shah
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Sachin Tendulkar, Deepika Padukone and others urge people to vote