Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes from 8 am on October 24

The Election Commission will start the counting of votes from 8 am onwards on October 24 for the Assembly Elections held in Maharashtra and Haryana. The single-phase voting for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held on October 21, 2019. Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 60 percent, which was less compared to the 63 percent turnout during the 2014 Assembly Elections.

While the state fared poorly, Mumbai put up a dismal performance with a voter turnout of 50 percent. The city had a voter turnout of 52.5 percent in the 2014 elections.

Although the fate and the future of the voters have been sealed in the EVM machines, the leads would predict the result of the assembly elections by noon. The Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2019 will reveal the fate of the political parties which contested the recently concluded assembly elections.

The major parties that are contesting the Maharashtra Assembly Elections are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Sena won 63 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 122 seats.

BJP leader and sitting MLA from Nagpur Devendra Fadnavis was elected as the party leader and later went on to become the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He also became the second-youngest chief minister of the state at the age of 44 when he took the oath as the CM of Maharashtra on October 31, 2014.

