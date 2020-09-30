Search

Maharashtra extends lockdown till Oct 31, dabbawalas allowed on local trains

Updated: 30 September, 2020 21:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has also allowed dine-in services in restaurants with 50 percent seating capacity from October 5

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Maharashtra on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till October 31, while lifting restrictions on certain activities.

Issuing revised guidelines for phase-wise opening and easing of lockdown restrictions, the Maharashtra government has allowed dine-in services in restaurants with 50 percent capacity from October 5. Besides dine-in, the state government has also allowed hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars to operate from October 5 with 50 percent capacity.

Making new amendments to the revised guidelines under the state's 'Mission Begin Again' program, the government has permitted dabbawalas to travel in local trains. Besides, the state government has also allowed local train services in the Pune region.

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has asked the railway authorities to increase the frequency of trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 481 deaths and 18,317 new cases of COVID-19, thereby pushing up the state's tally to 13,84,446. In a relief, the state's recovery rate also shot up from 78.26 per cent to 78.61 per cent, while the current mortality rate stood at 2.65 per cent on Wednesday.

First Published: 30 September, 2020 19:44 IST

