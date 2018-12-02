Maharashtra farmer accidentally falls from building in central Delhi, dies

national

The farmer from Maharashtra had gone to the capital to participate in the two-day kisan rally against the agrarian distress in the country

A two-day rally was held by farmers in Delhi on Thursday and Friday

A 52-year-old farmer from Maharashtra, who had participated in the two-day kisan rally in Delhi against the agrarian distress in the country, died early on Saturday after accidentally falling from a building in central Delhi, the police said.

Kiran Santapa, a resident of Kolhapur district, was found lying on the floor at Ambedkar Bhawan in Paharganj area around 3.15 am, a senior police officer said. Santapa was rushed to Lady Harding Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He had come along with his fellow-villagers to participate in the farmers' rally and was staying in room no. 29 on the third floor of Ambedkar Bhawan, the officer said. He said the victim had accidentally fallen from the third floor corridor on Friday night.

Police said they do not suspect any foul play and the body would be taken to his hometown after legal formalities. Thousands of farmers from across the country had gathered in Delhi on Thursday and Friday, they marched through streets chanting slogans in support of their demands such as debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, claimed the two-day rally was one of the largest congregation of farmers in Delhi. It claimed farmers from 24 states had joined the protest.

'Modi a puppet of Ambani, Adani'

Addressing an election rally at Khairthal in Alwar district, Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "You have broken the back of farmers. You do not belong to the poor farmers but to Ambani and Adani. You have become a puppet of the industrialists."

Indian farmer adaptable to innovation: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind praised farmers, saying they have proven to be "remarkably adaptable" to innovation and bold in taking risk, which has helped India become an exporter of key agricultural and allied products.Speaking after inaugurating an event in Chandigarh, Kovind said the Indian farmer has been courageous in converting risk into opportunity.

Farmers block highway in Malegaon over onion prices

Farmers held a protest on Saturday on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway against declining onion prices, leading to a traffic jam, police said. Some of the farmers also tonsured their heads as part of the protest, an official said. Police teams rushed to the site of the protest at Tehare Phata and arrested several farmers and cleared the highway for traffic, the official added. Agitating farmers said onion prices were on the decline over the past fortnight, leading to heavy losses to cultivators, and the state government was unable to arrest the slide. The protesting farmers later submitted a memorandum of their demands to sub divisional officer Ajay More.

