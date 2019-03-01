Maharashtra farmer hangs self over bank loan, drought stress

national

Laxmansingh Vitthalsingh Pardeshi (48) hanged himself at his home in Rajputwadi village in the district's Karjat tehsil on Thursday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Mundhe said.

Ahmednagar: A farmer has allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district and his

The deceased's son, Rajendra, said his father had taken a loan from a cooperative bank here and was unable to repay it and the prevailing drought had created more stress. Pardeshi is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

The deceased's son, Rajendra, said his father had taken a loan from a cooperative bank here and was unable to repay it and the prevailing drought had created more stress. Pardeshi is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

