Maharashtra farmer suicide: Family refuses to take body till CM Devendra Fadnavis comes

In a major embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chayre consumed poison and ended his life in his farm and a suicide note naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and other officials, was recovered

Shankar Bhaurao Chayre's family refused to take his body for last rites till Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets them. The family also rejected a compensation of Rs 100,000 offered on behalf of the state government by Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalamban Mission (VNSM) Chairman Kishore Tiwari.

"The family is shattered by losing their sole breadwinner. They have demanded that the CM must visit them, understand the problems of the farmers before they would accept Chayre's body," Tiwari told IANS. "How can we survive with just Rs 100,000? The government should give us at least Rs 1 crore... I have educate my four children, get them married, run the farm, etc," Tiwari said, citing Chayre's widow.

In a major embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chayre consumed poison and ended his life in his farm and a suicide note naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and other officials, was recovered. Incidentally, Fadnavis is expected to visit Yavatmal on Thursday for some functions, but it is not known whether he will visit the bereaved family.

Early on Wednesday, the eldest daughter of Chayre went to the hospital morgue to seek her father's 'blessings' before going to college for her SYBSc practical exams, said Tiwari.

The VNSSM on Tuesday offered to give compensation and bear the full educational expenses of Chayre's children, which the family flatly rejected.

In his suicide note, Chayre narrated that he had a nine-acre farm on which he had planted cotton, for which he availed a loan of Rs 90,000 from a local cooperative society and Rs 300,000 from a private party.

However, due to the bollworm infection hitting cotton crops in many parts of Vidarbha, even his crop was destroyed and he experienced extreme crises in repaying his loans. "I have a huge debt burden, so I am committing suicide. The Narendra Modi government is responsible," he said in his suicide note.

In a sharp reaction, Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said it was sad that a farmer had to name the Prime Minister in is suicide note, which indicates that the government's policies towards farmers is a complete failure.

"Will the government learn a lesson from this incident and implement the complete farm loans waiver package announced (11 months ago)," he asked. Meanwhile, some reports claimed that the Chayre family, comprising the farmer's widow, three daughters and a son, have suddenly gone incommunicado from the authorities since this afternoon.

