Maharashtra: Farmers begin Nashik to Mumbai march

national

Members of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) have started their march from Nashik to Mumbai over various demands of farmers and tribals in Maharashtra. The march towards Mantralaya, Mumbai commenced from Nashik on Wednesday evening. The long march being organised by AIKS comprises of large number of farmers, including women.

The farmers will be covering over 165 kilometres between Nashik to Mumbai on foot and are expected to reach Mumbai on February 27.

