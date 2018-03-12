Maharashtra Farmers' March: Six-member committee formed to look into demands

Maharashtra state government has decided to appoint a six members committee to look into the farmers' demands



Pic/Atul Kamble

In the light of the ongoing farmers' protest in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to appoint a six members committee to look into the farmers' demands. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' residence, informed a Chief Ministers Officers source.

The committee will comprise of Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil, Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar, Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan, Tribal Development Minister Vishnu Savara, state cooperatives minister Subhash Deshmukh and Shiv Sena leader and PWD Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Government has also anticipated cooperation from the participants of the march for a smooth functioning of the traffic on March 12, as it is Monday and exams of the 12th and 10th board are also scheduled for the day. As per information, the total number of the people participating in the march is not more than 7,000. Out of which only 450-500 are farmers, rest are tribals who are participating in the march for their demands.

The Maharashtra Government has also directed all its machinery to be positive and sympathetic towards protesters. Earlier on Sunday, all India Kisan Sabha's protest march reached Mumbai after walking with blistered feet for about 180 km in the sun over the last five days.

The protest, which is held to demand a complete farm loan waiver among other things, commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in Central Nashik. The farmers will protest outside the state Assembly in Mumbai today. Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray also interacted with the farmers protesting in Mumbai. Leaders from opposition parties have also extended their support to the farmers.

The farmers of the state have been demanding a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills. Last year, the Maharashtra government had announced a loan waiver of Rs 4,000 crore under the first phase of the farm loan waiver scheme. They are protesting against the Maharashtra government which had promised loan waiver for them in November 2018 after they had staged a long protest of over 10 days in the state.

