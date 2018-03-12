Maharashtra Farmers' Protest: Citizens come out with food, water and moral support

After farmers crossed Mulund check naka and entered Mumbai around 2.30 pm, scores of Mumbaikars were seen waiting for them at various junctions, to welcome them with water and snacks and offer moral support as they walked in the scorching heat



After farmers crossed Mulund check naka and entered Mumbai around 2.30 pm, scores of Mumbaikars were seen waiting for them at various junctions, to welcome them with water and snacks and offer moral support as they walked in the scorching heat.

Former spiritual director of the Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS), Vikhroli, now the principal of St Xavier's School at Bhandup West, spent all of yesterday for the farmers' cause. "We were waiting for them since morning. Initially, we were told that they would reach at noon, but then, things got delayed. We distributed a large number of biscuit packets and around 10,000 bottles of water as they passed Vikhroli along the highway," said Mario Rodrigues of BCS Vikhroli.

Another member, Robert D'Souza, told mid-day, "There were women, children and entire families in the morcha, walking in the sweltering heat. We did all we could do. We pledged our support to their cause." Besides the BCS team, local units of political parties were seen distributing bottles of water near Nahur junction and Ghatkopar; also, at strategic points in Bhandup, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar, ambulances with first-aid kits were kept on standby.

An activist from Ghatkopar said, "The morcha passed from here around 4.30 pm. We had put up tables to offer them water and had arranged for them to sit and rest, if they wanted."

