Maharashtra: Fire at oil factory in Akola; no casualty

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A fire broke out at an oil factory unit in Maharashtra's Akola district on Tuesday night, gutting the entire premises, a fire official said on Wednesday. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said. The blaze erupted in the private unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area here around 8 pm on Tuesday, the official said.

Oil used in inverters and automobiles was manufactured at the unit, he said. Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after about an hour, he said. The oil and other material kept in the premises were completely destroyed in the blaze, he said.

A probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, an official at MIDC police station said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever