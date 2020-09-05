Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at ICU ward of hospital in Pune

Fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital at Pune cantonment on Saturday.

Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news