Maharashtra Flood: Radio City reaches out to flood-affected people in Kohlapur

Radio City RJ Sheetal visited rescue camp located at Kasba Bawada, Kolhapur and even distributed biscuits to the kids affected due to floods in Maharashtra

Radio City RJ Sheetal consoles a woman in distress in the flood-affected areas of Kolhapur

Heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Sangli, Thane, and Pune have increased water levels in rivers and dams, and have also resulted in floods in Maharashtra. In Kolhapur, schools, and college were shut on Thursday due to flooding in the district.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), more than 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and 2900 people from flood-affected Sangli district have been rescued on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded deployment of five more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected regions of Maharashtra. "Another five NDRF teams reached Pune, two teams each are on way to Kolhapur and Sangli and one to Pune. The state has demanded five more NDRF teams," CMO said in a tweet.

The CMO also mentioned that two more teams of Coast Guard are reaching Kolhapur in some time while five Navy teams are on way to Sangli with two SDRF teams. Till Thursday, the Army has deployed 16 Columns, 14 Engineer Task Forces including a Para Special Force team for ongoing flood relief and rescue operations in Kolhapur, Sangli and Raigarh districts of Maharashtra and Bagalkot, Raichur, Belgaum and Kodagu districts of Karnataka.

In order to help people in the flood-affected district of Kolhapur, Radio City is making conscious efforts to keep the people of Kolhapur updated in this worst flood situation. Radio City RJ Sheetal visited rescue camp located at Kasba Bawada, Kolhapur and interacted with people there over there. She gave them emotional support and even distributed biscuits among the kids.

RJ Sheetal even made an attempt to make the atmosphere more tension free. She also understood their needs and conveyed it to the concerned authorities so that they get help on time.

