Maharashtra floods: CM Devendra Fadnavis demands 5 more NDRF teams

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the state and resulted in massive waterlogging and flood-like situation. Relief and rescue operations are underway

Flood-like situation in Kolhapur. Pic/ CMO Maharashtra's Twitter

Incessant rains lashed the state of Maharashtra and created a flood-like situation. The Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis demanded deployment of five more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected region.

"Another five NDRF teams reached Pune, two teams each are on way to Kolhapur and Sangli and one to Pune. The state has demanded five more NDRF teams," CMO said in a tweet.

It also added, "Two more teams of Coast Guard are reaching Kolhapur in some time while five Navy teams are on way to Sangli with two SDRF teams."

In Kolhapur 4 persons have lost life.

Total 3813 houses damaged, out of which 89 houses fully damaged.

390 water supply schemes became dysfunctional due to floods.

We are working to ease petrol & diesel shortage: CM @Dev_Fadnavis — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 8, 2019

CMO also informed that 11 teams have been deployed in Sangli while 22 teams are working in Kolhapur. Until now, the NDRF had rescued over 3000 and 2900 people from Kolhapur and Sangli district, respectively. The Divisional Commissioner of Pune Division, Deepak Mhaisekar, released an official statement which said that four people lost their lives in Pune, seven in Satara, two in Sangli, two in Kolhapur and one in Solapur. It added that A total of 1,32,360 people from 28,397 families have been evacuated from these districts.

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies