Maharashtra forest land: HC dismisses 176 petitions

national

A division bench of judge S C Dharmadhikari and judge P D Naik dismissed the petitions challenging the government's decision of mutating the names of the petitioners as owners from revenue records

File Pic

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed 176 petitions challenging the Maharashtra government's action of taking over land after declaring it as reserved forest, observing that its anxiety is to maintain forest cover in the state.

A division bench of judge S C Dharmadhikari and judge P D Naik dismissed the petitions challenging the government's decision of mutating the names of the petitioners as owners from revenue records under the Maharashtra Private Forest (Acquisition) Act, 1975.

Mutation of a property refers to the transfer or change of title entry in revenue records maintained by local civic bodies. "The anxiety of this court is to maintain the forest cover in the state of Maharashtra. It would be improper to rely on the one-sided version of the petitioners who are but builders and developers," the judgment said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever