Maharashtra: Gadchiroli Police's 'Rojgaar Melawa' app gets 210 youths employed

Around 210 youths have been employed so far.

Gadchiroli Police has set up an employment application called ‘Rojgaar Melawa’ to provide jobs in the district and have managed to get 210 youths employed.

Due to Naxalite movement in the region, many youngsters are deprived of employment.

Through the ‘Rojagaar Melawa’ app, many unemployed youths registered themselves with Gadchiroli Police. Under the initiative, around 140 youths from remote areas like Jimalgatta, Kurkheda, Pendhari, Aheri, Gadchiroli were provided jobs as security guards in Hyderabad.

AAIMS Protection Services Private Limited in Hyderabad along with Gadchiroli Police provided jobs to these youths.

"Time and again we have been trying to provide employment to these people who mainly belong to the remote Naxal-affected areas. The Naxalites have always take advantage of their unemployment and brain-washed them to join their forces. These initiatives help us ensure they do not join their movements," said Ankit Goel, superintendent of police (SP), Gadchiroli .

"So far we have employed 210 people and will continue with the initiative," he added.

