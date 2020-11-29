Search

Maharashtra: Gadchiroli Police's 'Rojgaar Melawa' app gets 210 youths employed

Updated: 29 November, 2020 14:35 IST | Vishal Singh | Mumbai

Under the initiative, around 140 youths from remote areas like Jimalgatta, Kurkheda, Pendhari, Aheri, Gadchiroli were provided jobs as security guards in Hyderabad

Around 210 youths have been employed so far.
Around 210 youths have been employed so far.

Gadchiroli Police has set up an employment application called ‘Rojgaar Melawa’ to provide jobs in the district and have managed to get 210 youths employed.

Due to Naxalite movement in the region, many youngsters are deprived of employment.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Naxals torch four vehicles in Gadchiroli

Through the ‘Rojagaar Melawa’ app, many unemployed youths registered themselves with Gadchiroli Police. Under the initiative, around 140 youths from remote areas like Jimalgatta, Kurkheda, Pendhari, Aheri, Gadchiroli were provided jobs as security guards in Hyderabad.

AAIMS Protection Services Private Limited in Hyderabad along with Gadchiroli Police provided jobs to these youths.

Also Read: 14 Maharashtra cops awarded President's Police Medal for Gallantry

"Time and again we have been trying to provide employment to these people who mainly belong to the remote Naxal-affected areas. The Naxalites have always take advantage of their unemployment and brain-washed them to join their forces. These initiatives help us ensure they do not join their movements," said Ankit Goel, superintendent of police (SP), Gadchiroli .

"So far we have employed 210 people and will continue with the initiative," he added. 

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 29 November, 2020 14:17 IST

Tags

gadchirolimaharashtra

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK