Maharashtra geared up for repeat exams

Exam centres are equipped with sanitisers and temperature guns to ensure safety of students

Appearing for the repeat examination of Std X and Std XII from Friday? No need to worry about your health, as the Maharashtra State Board is ready to conduct a safe exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only has the board taken the responsibility of providing sanitiser, hand wash and thermal guns to exam centres, it has also given R2,000 to each exam centre to ensure thorough sanitisation of the premises before exam. Only 12 students will sit in one class.

The re-exams for HSC and SSC students are generally held in June, right after the results. However, the pandemic led to a delay and now the examinations will be held between November 20 and December 7.

All students are expected to wear a mask and invigilators will undergo RT-PCR test for COVID-19 even though it is not mandatory, the board said. All invigilators are secondary school teachers who anyway have to get tested before re-opening of schools, it added.

"The number of students in each class is limited. Exam centres have also been instructed to ensure staggered entry and exit of students," said Sandeep Sangve, secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Mumbai Division.

More than 22,000 HSC and over 13,000 SSC candidates will appear for the exam in nearly 200 centres in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar.

