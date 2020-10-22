Maharashtra revokes general consent for CBI probes

Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government withdrew general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state on Wednesday. This means that the central agency will have to compulsorily seek the state's permission in each and every case it wants to probe within Maharashtra's jurisdiction.

However, it was not known whether the decision will come into force with retrospective effect. There was no official confirmation or denial from the state home department. Both, the chief secretary and the home secretary did not respond to mid-day's requests for more information.

Maharashtra has joined other non-BJP states in withdrawing the consent. Previously, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan did the same. The revocation is possible under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, under which the CBI operates.

The development is significant in view of a skirmish between the State and Centre over several cases that have been politicised or taken over by the central agency.

Maharashtra government's move came a day after the Uttar Pradesh government sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the TRP scam. Some felt that the move was to hijack the case from Mumbai police.

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case too has been debated over in terms of jurisdiction and the need for the central agency to be involved. In certain matters, the Centre has handed over investigations to the NIA.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news