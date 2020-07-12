Maharashtra Governer self-isolates as staff members test corona positive

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari went into self-isolation after more than a dozen staff members at the Raj Bhavan here tested positive for coronavirus, official sources said on Sunday. The staff had undergone corona tests, following which their reports came positive.



However, they are likely to undergo another round of tests by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Health Department soon.



Though the source of the infection is not clear, civic health teams are engaged in taking various preventive measures at the Raj Bhavan complex in south Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever