Maharashtra government allows women to commute in Mumbai local trains

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Maharashtra government on Friday said that more Mumbai local trains will be opened for all commuters on basis of regular tickets/pass. The railways will announce more details, dates, etc.

BREAKING-- Maharashtra government opens Mumbai local trains for all lady commuters across on basis of regular tickets/pass. Railways to announce more details/dates etc. @mid_day @middaygujarati pic.twitter.com/Niz20niEM5 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 16, 2020

The government also announced that women commuters will be allowed to travel in suburban trains from 11 am to 3 pm and 7 pm till the end of local services for the day.

Requesting the railways to increase the frequency of local trains, a letter from the Maharashtra government's Disaster Management and Relief & Rehabilitation said that the decision could be implemented after October 17.

Railway officials in Mumbai said that they have received the letter but were awaiting further directives and guidelines from the Ministry of Railways.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news