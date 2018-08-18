Maharashtra government announces Rs 20-crore aid for flood-hit Kerala

national

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, through a post on Twitter, said his government is releasing Rs 20 crore as an immediate assistance for Kerala's flood-affected people

The Maharashtra government announced on Saturday an immediate financial assistance of Rs 20 crore for the flood-ravaged Kerala. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, through a post on Twitter, said his government is releasing Rs 20 crore as an immediate assistance for Kerala's flood-affected people.

He said the state government is in constant touch with its Kerala counterpart for its requirements and necessary support since Friday in the wake of devastating floods which have caused large-scale damage in the southern state.

Fadnavis appealed to citizens and organisations to come forward and contribute in all possible ways to help the people of Kerala. He said the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI-CREDAI) is contributing food packets worth Rs 1.5 crore, while the Rajasthani Welfare Association and the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) are donating Rs 51 lakh each for the flood-hit population.

Around 11 tonne of dry food is being arranged for the flood-affected people of Kerala, of which 6 tonne would be dispatched by this evening, the chief minister said. The government's announcement came after the Opposition NCP and the Congress urged Fadnavis to act as a "big brother" and perform "Raj dharma" by financially helping Kerala, coping with a massive natural disaster triggered by heavy rains and landslides.

"Whenever any part of the country has been in danger, Maharashtra has been at the forefront of lending a helping hand. Today, millions of people of Kerala are at risk of losing their lives.

"In their time of need, it is imperative that Maharashtra plays the role of a big brother and goes all out to help the state government in relief operations," NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said while speaking to reporters today.

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council urged the Centre to declare Kerala flood a national disaster, asserting that millions of lives are in danger due to paucity of food, drinking water and shelter. Munde said the Centre's emergency aid of Rs 500 crore for Kerala was not sufficient.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said over 320 people have lost their lives in Kerala until now and added Maharashtra should lend a helping hand to the southern state in these difficult times.

"This is the culture of Maharashtra. Even during Uttarakhand floods (in June 2013), Maharashtra had immediately declared financial assistance to the ravaged state," he tweeted.

Maharashtra Minister Ravindra Chavan and BJP corporators from adjoining Kalyan Dombivli township have donated their one month's salary for relief efforts in Kerala.

"Kerala is struggling with flood and fearful unhealthy conditions. They are awaiting our help. Myself and BJP (Kalyan -Dombivli municipal corporation) KDMC corporators donating our salary, many Dombivlikars contributing to Seva Bharati Keralam for #KeralaFloods #Donate4Kerala. Pls join the cause," Chavan tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister K J Alphons, on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of some of the areas affected by flood.

The southern state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.

