Maharashtra government approves Rs 150cr for Mahatma birth anniversary plans
Mungantiwar said the BJP-led government has sanctioned an Rs 266-crore development plan to refurbish the Sevagram Ashram in Wardha district
The Maharashtra government has approved a sum of Rs 150 crore for the implementation of various programmes marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar informed about the fund approval on Twitter.
"Rs 150 crore fund approved for implementing various policies and programmes marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," he said on the micro-blogging site.
à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤§à¥à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥§à¥«à¥¦ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤¬à¤µà¤¿à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¯à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤µà¤¿à¤§ à¤§à¥à¤°à¤£à¥ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤°à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤®à¤²à¤¬à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤£à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¥§à¥«à¥¦ à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¥ à¤®à¤à¤à¥à¤°..! pic.twitter.com/NK3GzpTEAb— Sudhir Mungantiwar (@SMungantiwar) June 6, 2019
In another tweet, Mungantiwar said the BJP-led government has sanctioned an Rs 266-crore development plan to refurbish the Sevagram Ashram in Wardha district. Gandhi had stayed at the ashram, 8 km from Wardha city in the Vidarbha region, between mid-1930 and 1940. Mungantiwar said the works to be carried out at the ashram would be of the world-class level.
à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤§à¥à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤® à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤¸à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤¡à¥à¤¨ à¥¨à¥¬à¥¬ à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¡à¤¾ à¤®à¤à¤à¥à¤° pic.twitter.com/sVDj5az5H7— Sudhir Mungantiwar (@SMungantiwar) June 6, 2019
Last year, the Centre had announced two-year long celebrations (October 2, 2018, to October 2, 2020) to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, who was born on October 2, 1869.
