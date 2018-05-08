Maharashtra government asks officials to use Marathi for communication

As per the GR, the employees and officials need to use Marathi for the purpose of communication





Mantralaya. File pic



Maharashtra government has directed the officials and employees of all its departments to use Marathi language for official communication. A Government Resolution (GR) to this effect was issued yesterday.



As per the GR, the employees and officials need to use Marathi for the purpose of communication. "Each office will have a Vigilance Officer, who will

keep a check on whether Marathi is being used or not," it said. "If anybody is found not following the order, then the official concerned may face actions like denial of promotion or no salary hike for one year," the GR added.

