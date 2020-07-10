Maharashtra government awaits UGC response before deciding on final year examinations

The uncertainty over final year examinations continues for students in Maharashtra, as the state government has gone on the back foot, after revised guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC). After writing an elaborate letter to UGC on how taking examinations in September is not possible in Maharashtra; Uday Samant, state higher and technical education minister on Thursday said that the government has decided to wait for UGC to respond, before declaring its stand.

"We have written to UGC with our stand that it is not possible to conduct examinations in Maharashtra. Let's wait for 2-3 days for their response," said Samant. He was talking in a press conference held in Mumbai on examinations, especially addressing the confusion after the UGC's new guidelines.

'UGC must guide'

"While situation on ground is not favourable to conduct examinations; if UGC wants us to conduct exams, then they should guide us on how to make it possible for students coming from Containment Zones. Everyday COVID-19 cases are increasing and there are changes in CZs. Do we have to quarantine such students? When many colleges and hostels are being used as isolation centres, where should we conduct exams? These questions should be answered," said Samant in the press conference held at Sydenham College on Thursday.

Samant also said Vice Chancellors (VC) of different universities in the state have suggested the 'no examination' policy by presenting footage of a video-conference held with 13 VCs. "Some of them have also pointed out how even an online option to conduct examination is not possible, as there are students who do not have any facility to appear for examinations online," added Samant.

'UGC should have responded'

According to Samant, if UGC wanted final examinations; it should have responded to his May 17 letter where he had informed it of the state's decision to cancel final exams. "Not only did I write to UGC, even the Chief Minister of Maharashtra wrote to the Prime Minister of India considering the conditions in the state. We have gone step-by-step to arrive at this conclusion of promoting students without examinations for final year after consulting academicians, VCs of all universities. After the initial deadline of July 2020 for final examination, now UGC is stating September 2020 as a new deadline in revised guidelines which too is subject to conditions at that time. Why keep students in uncertainty until September 2020 on whether examination will be held or not?" questioned Samant.

Good news for ATKT students

Amid the confusion over final year examinations, there is good news for students with Allowed To Keep Term (ATKT). The state is mulling over passing them too with other students. The state government's Higher and Technical Education department has received recommendations after a meeting of all VCs held on July 4 to discuss the issue. "The recommendation suggests passing of ATKT students too, using the same evaluation formula to be used for non-ATKT students. And if anybody is yet failing, he/she shall be applicable to varsity's grace marks facility. Moreover, VCs have also suggested that instead of giving options to students on either select no-exam option and get a certificate or appear for examination later; we should give degrees to all and offer them an option to appear for the examination if they want to better their grades. We are considering the suggestions, however final approval will be declared later," said Samant.

