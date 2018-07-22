Maharashtra government employees to get 7th pay panel salaries from Diwali

The government is also considering the demand for granting child care leave (CCL) for two years (730 days) to women government employees and 15 days paternal leave for male staffers

The government employees in Maharashtra are set for a pay hike from Diwali this year. The state government will implement recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission for its employees from Diwali (which falls in November this year), finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told PTI on Sunday.

"The Seventh Pay Commission will be our Diwali gift to employees," he said. The decision will benefit 19 lakh government employees across the state. It will put a financial burden of Rs 21,530 crore on the state exchequer, Mungantiwar said. "The finance department made provisions of Rs 10,000 crore in its annual budget presented in March this year," he said.

The remaining provisions will be made through supplementary demands or in the next year's budget, he said. The government is also considering the demand for granting child care leave (CCL) for two years (730 days) to women government employees and 15 days paternal leave for male staffers, Mungantiwar said.

The state government is also studying a proposal to start a five-day week working system for its employees, he said. "The proposal for increasing the working hours of government employees by 15 minutes against a weekly off on every Saturday is being studied," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever