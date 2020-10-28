Maharashtra government gives permission to resume local train services, suggests time slots to railways

Granting permission to resume local train services for the general public, the Maharashtra government has written to the railways to plan how it can be worked out by suggesting different time slots.

The railways said that they will respond to the government’s plan and will work out the modalities.

"The state is looking to open up the local train services to the general public while ensuring adherence to following all COVID-19 protocols," read the statement by the government.

The state government has proposed six slots, including hourly running of ladies special trains. As per the schedule proposed, from first local in the morning till 7.30 am any person with a valid ticket or pass can travel. From 8 am to 10.30 am only those in essential services can take the local. From 11 am to 4.30 am anybody with a valid ticket or pass can take the train. Essential workers can again avail the services from 5 to 7.30 pm. The services can again be availed by anyone from 8 pm till the last train.

The government has also asked to improve the frequency of the trains to accommodate passengers.

