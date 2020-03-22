Maharashtra government imposes Section 144? What is section 144?

Churchgate station wears a deserted look during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. (Picture/PTI)

The Maharashtra government on Sunday March 22, decided to impose Section 144 across the state from Monday till March 31. While requesting the citizens to continue Janata curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that "Number of cases has increased considerably. I have no option left but to apply Section 144 in Maharashtra."

Section 144 will be implemented across Maharashtra from Monday morning. Thackeray also added that no flights outside of India will be allowed to land in Mumbai.

What is Section 144?

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 authorises the Executive Magistrate of any state or territory to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area.

According to the law, every member of such 'unlawful assembly' can be booked for engaging in rioting.

Section 144 is imposed in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger of some event that has the potential to cause trouble or damage to human life or property. Section 144 of CrPC generally prohibits public gathering.

According to the order under this section, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed and there will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.

Article 144 of the Constitution mandates that “all authorities civil and judicial, in the territory of India shall act in aid of the Supreme Court.

Duration of Section 144 order:

No order under Section 144 shall remain in force for more than two months but the state government can extent the validity for two months and maximum up to six months. It can be withdrawn at any point of time if situation becomes normal.

