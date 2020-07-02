Maharashtra government issues resolution about acquiring private vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) conduct a door-to-door check-up of residents of Shivaji Nagar Slum for the detection of COVID-19 cases, at Malad in Mumbai. Pic/ PTI

Maharashtra Health Department on Wednesday issued a resolution about acquiring private ambulances and vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients.



Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 5,537 new COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths reported on Wednesday.



The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 1,80,298 including 79,075 active cases, 93,154 recovered cases and 8,053 deaths.

