Maharashtra government issues resolution about acquiring private vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 5,537 new COVID-19 cases
Maharashtra Health Department on Wednesday issued a resolution about acquiring private ambulances and vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 5,537 new COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths reported on Wednesday.
The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 1,80,298 including 79,075 active cases, 93,154 recovered cases and 8,053 deaths.
