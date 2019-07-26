Maharashtra government mulls policy for setting up beach shacks

national

The Maharashtra government is mulling over a proposal to frame a policy to set up beach shacks in order to boost tourism in the state.



An official of the state Tourism Department on Thursday said the state is blessed with a long coastline and there is a demand to have shacks along the seashores.

"But we are treading cautiously over the proposal as there is a need to have responsible tourism and not have tourists who adversely affect the lives of locals," he said. The presence of shacks should not make families uncomfortable and turn them away from beaches, the official added.

Shacks are temporary structures, which serve as restaurants and bars with sunbeds on the sand. Tourists can even stay there overnight. Goa has formulated a Beach Shack Policy, which permits the setting up of temporary structures for tourists. The latest such policy is for the years 2016-19. The temporary structures are allowed to be set up from September to May every year and have to be removed by June 10.

However, citizen groups have been voicing concern over the "alarming deterioration" of beaches due to the presence of shacks. They have been blaming the government for not acting against those violating the policy.

